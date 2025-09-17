Iran’s Minister of Energy: Sanctions made us more innovative

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Energy stated that the 14th government has focused on enhancing the value chain of domestic production.

On Tuesday, Abbas Aliabadi, Iran’s Minister of Energy, spoke at the “National Event for Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services, Goods, and Knowledge-Based Water and Electricity Industries,” stating that, for the first time during the sanctions era, Iran successfully exported one of humanity’s most prestigious products — gas turbines — to Russia. He added that Iran also sold generators and control systems and even supplied airplane engine parts.

According to Fars News Agency, Aliabadi highlighted two key strategies for developing exports: first, Iranian companies must internationalize and establish a strong global presence; second, they must focus on real demand and understand what the world needs. He emphasized that following these approaches ensures staying competitive in global markets and achieving growth.

Referring to Iran’s experience in regional markets, Aliabadi stated: “We have sold power plants to some countries in the region and constructed power plants in others using Iranian equipment. The significance of this experience is that, to compete in the global market, we must have the complete value chain—from engineering to operation and maintenance—under our control.”

The Iranian Minister of Energy recalled: “In Algeria, we participated in a power plant maintenance tender and achieved a higher technical score than major competitors. Our price was even about 5% lower than the best competitor and 30% lower than the weakest competitor, yet another company was ultimately selected. The Algerian minister later admitted feeling ashamed of this decision, as they purchased a lower-quality product at a higher price. This is a clear example of Iran’s technical capability in global markets.”

He emphasized the importance of Iran’s strategic documents, stating: “Export risk is not an option but a national strategy. The Second Step of the Revolution statement, the Resistance Economy policies, and the Seventh Development Plan all stress strengthening domestic production and expanding exports. The 14th government and the Ministry of Energy have also focused on enhancing the domestic value chain and supporting knowledge-based companies.”

Aliabadi added: “One of the greatest achievements since the Revolution has been the unprecedented progress in technical and engineering capabilities in the water and electricity sectors. Today, we possess a complete value chain—from research and design to construction, installation, and operation. There are no weaknesses, and in terms of quality, we compete with the world’s best.”

Referring to sanctions, the Iranian Minister of Energy stated: “Sanctions and economic competition have posed limitations but have also become a catalyst for innovation. Relying on domestic knowledge, knowledge-based companies, and resource management, we have not only met domestic needs but have also established a presence in exports.”

He noted: “Our technical and engineering services include feasibility studies, competitive design, value engineering, implementation, and after-sales support, combined with specialized domestic products. This powerful combination can shine in global markets.”

The Iranian Minister of Energy added: “The export of this complete value package must be enhanced through international certifications and strengthening the national brand. The world does not stop, and neither should we. Today’s capabilities are just the starting point, and we must be ready every day to advance further.”



