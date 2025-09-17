- Iran unveils five new tech products at Innovation Summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: At the 23rd Annual Iran International Innovation Summit, five advanced technological products developed by Iranian knowledge-based companies were officially introduced.

These homegrown innovations are designed to reduce reliance on imports, address vital industrial and medical needs, and elevate Iran’s presence in global technology markets.

The summit, attended by the Vice President for Science and Technology and prominent industry figures, showcased the strength of Iran’s innovation ecosystem, particularly companies located in Pardis Technology Park.

Sirolimus (Zist Takhmir Co.): An immunosuppressive medication used to prevent organ transplant rejection and treat rare conditions like lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) and benign tumors in patients with tuberous sclerosis.

Ofnib (SanaPharmed Co.): A tyrosine kinase inhibitor that helps reduce inflammation and lung fibrosis. It is prescribed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-small cell lung cancer (adenocarcinoma), and scleroderma-related lung disease.

Phenolic Novolac Resin (Resitan Co.): A binder used in manufacturing high-temperature refractory bricks for industrial furnaces, offering a domestic substitute for imported materials like magnesite.

Smart Electro-Pneumatic Positioner (Vira Control Co.): A precision industrial device that enhances valve control in oil and gas operations, boosting operational efficiency and reliability.

Central Train Control System (Sepna Co.): An AI-driven platform featuring image processing and IoT integration to improve railway safety by analyzing driver behavior, monitoring tracks, and delivering real-time alerts and analytics to control centers.

/129