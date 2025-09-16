Oldham Council approves mosque prayer hall and community center

AhlulBayt News Agency: A proposal to construct a new prayer hall and community center adjacent to a mosque has received approval, despite divided opinions among local residents.

Plans for the two-storey building on a vacant plot on Neville Street in Westwood were presented to Oldham Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, September 10.

The application drew around 100 public comments, with opinions nearly evenly split between supporters and opponents.

Planning documents revealed that the ground floor will be designated as a prayer hall for Muslims, while the upper floor will serve as a community space accessible to all residents.

Opponents of the project primarily raised concerns about traffic congestion and parking, fearing the new development would worsen existing issues and reduce livability in the area.

Martin Spencer, representing the mosque committee, acknowledged traffic problems at the Neville Street–Middleton Road junction but noted proposed solutions, including installing a ‘keep clear’ box.

He added that the prayer hall would be used mainly during daytime hours, while the community hall would operate in the evenings, helping to avoid overlapping parking demands.

Supporters argued that the new facility would benefit the entire community, offering a shared space for various local activities.

A planning officer informed the committee that a steel structure already exists on the site due to a previously approved prayer hall project in 2020.

However, the officer explained that pre-development conditions were not met, causing the original planning permission to lapse and leaving the structure incomplete.

Ultimately, 14 out of 15 committee members voted in favor of the new proposal, with Councillor Maggie Hurley choosing to abstain.

