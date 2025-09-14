Gaza health chief warns of antibiotic crisis amid Israeli blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, stated that the suffering of wounded Palestinians now extends beyond Israeli bombings and bullets. Their lives are increasingly endangered by antibiotic-resistant infections, as Israel blocks the entry of essential medications, forcing doctors to resort to limb amputations to save lives.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Saturday, Al-Bursh explained that Gaza’s health crisis has reached a critical point. Medical teams are left with two devastating options: amputate infected limbs or risk losing patients, due to the total lack of antibiotics banned by Israel.

He described this situation as part of a deliberate strategy to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare system, warning that the rise of drug-resistant microbes marks a “point of no return” in the crisis.

Al-Bursh further accused Israel of committing genocide—not only through military bombardment, but also by enforcing a medical and pharmaceutical blockade that endangers millions of Palestinians.

He also referenced the Israeli military campaign “Gideon Chariots 2,” launched on August 13, which resulted in the deaths of 1,891 Palestinians, including 482 children, 174 women, and 75 elderly people—making 38% of the victims among the most vulnerable.

Al-Bursh condemned what he called the “complicit international silence” regarding these crimes, which have been documented in both audio and visual formats. He noted that Israeli leaders openly express their intent to forcibly displace Gaza’s population, violating international law and the Geneva Conventions.

He also warned of the deepening humanitarian disaster, as famine continues to spread. The United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza on August 22—the first such declaration in Middle East history. Al-Bursh confirmed that hunger-related deaths have reached 420, including 145 children, underscoring the scale of the daily suffering.

/129