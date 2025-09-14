Quran memorization contest concludes in Bangkok with 300 participants

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has wrapped up the second major Quran memorization competition in Thailand, which saw 300 male and female participants competing in Bangkok.

The closing ceremony featured the presence of ambassadors, senior Thai political leaders, and notable Islamic figures. Winners received awards and commemorative shields in recognition of their achievements.

The event was widely commended for Saudi Arabia’s role in advancing Islamic programs, supporting Quran memorizers, and promoting values of moderation and balance—reinforcing the Kingdom’s global commitment to serving Islam and Muslims.

Muslims represent the second-largest religious group in Thailand, accounting for approximately five percent of the country’s 70 million population.

Islam was first introduced to Thailand by Sheikh Ahmad Qomi, an Iranian Shia Muslim who arrived in the 16th century and became the nation’s first Sheikh-ul-Islam.

/129