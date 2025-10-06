Home News Service Pictures Photos: Thunderous Voices in Rain! Thai Protesters Call Israel to ‘Stop Genocide’ in Gaza 6 October 2025 - 10:22 News ID: 1735514 Source: Abna24 related Quran memorization contest concludes in Bangkok with 300 participants Photos: largest pro-Palestine rally in Netherlands Photos: Massive Pro-Gaza rally held in Istanbul, Turkey Photo: Thai people gather in solidarity with Islamic Republic of Iran Visit of Thai Shia Pilgrims to Karbala – A Spiritual Journey and Appreciation of Facilities Iranian Cultural Center in Bangkok to organize Quran contest Photos: Birth celebration of Imam Reza in Bangkok, Thailand +50 Mosques sustained damage in Myanmar Earthquake; Muslim worshippers among thousands Killed
Your Comment