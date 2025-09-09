Israeli airstrikes kill civilians and destroy shelters across Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly airstrikes late Sunday night and throughout Monday, targeting civilians in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces also bombed homes and tents on Tuesday, displacing more families and worsening the humanitarian crisis amid growing famine.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli attacks persisted across Gaza, including a strike on civilians gathered on Ahmed Yassin Street in Gaza City.

Two individuals were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit the yard of Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

Children were among the casualties when Israeli artillery targeted a house belonging to the Miqdad family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

An Israeli warplane also launched a strike in the same neighborhood, injuring several civilians.

Civil defense crews recovered the bodies of four martyrs and rescued three wounded individuals after a strike on a home in al-Yarmouk Street, Gaza City.

Four people, including a young girl, were martyred and others wounded in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced families near the Shalihat area in western Gaza City.

The Israeli army continued its attacks on other parts of Gaza, killing and injuring more civilians, including women and children.

Dozens of casualties were reported among Palestinians seeking aid near distribution points in various areas of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, six people—including two children—died from starvation and malnutrition, while others succumbed to injuries from recent Israeli strikes.

