Death toll from Israeli war on Gaza reaches 64,522, says health ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the past 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 67 civilians and treated 320 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, according to a Monday morning statement by Gaza’s health ministry.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its military campaign on March 18, 2025, a total of 11,976 people have been killed and 51,055 others injured.

These latest casualties have raised the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 64,522 martyrs, including 2,430 individuals who were seeking humanitarian aid.

The ministry also reported that the number of wounded has climbed to 163,096, with 17,794 of them being aid seekers.

Additionally, Gaza’s hospitals recorded six more deaths due to starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including two children. This brings the famine-related death toll to 393 victims, among them 140 children.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of martyrs still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

