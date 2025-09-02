Photos: Servants of two holy shrines commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Askari through a unified mourning procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) through a unified mourning procession.

The procession was attended by members of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Kadhem Abada and Sayed Mohammed al-Ashigar, along with a number of servants of the two holy shrines.

The director of the Abbas (peace be upon him) residential complex affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Haidar Majhool, said: "The servants of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), have been accustomed annually to commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) through a unified mourning procession, where expressions of sorrow and grief were echoed over this painful tragedy."

He added that "the procession started from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), passing through the square between the two holy shrines, and reaching the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to mourn him on this sorrowful occasion. The mourners chanted words during their march that embodied feelings of sadness and grief, and demonstrated the impact of this tragedy on the hearts of the believers."

The servants of the two holy shrines are keen on commemorating the martyrdom anniversaries of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) throughout the year, through a unified mourning procession.



