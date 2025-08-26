Bulgarian Dar al-Ifta launches women’s section to empower female educators

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Bulgarian Dar al-Ifta has officially launched a dedicated women’s section aimed at addressing issues related to women’s roles in society and religious life.

This new section represents a strategic initiative to empower women within both family and community structures.

The announcement was made during a national gathering in Plovdiv, southern Bulgaria, attended by female educators and instructors of Islamic religious sciences from Quranic education programs across the country.

Speakers highlighted the vital role Muslim women play in Bulgaria, particularly those teaching in mosques, in raising children, supporting charitable efforts, advancing Islamic education, and caring for orphans. The new section is seen as a natural extension of their contributions.

The event was attended by senior religious leaders including Grand Mufti Mustafa Hadji, Deputy Mufti Ahmed Hasanov, Mufti of Plovdiv Taner Vali, and Guidance Department expert Bahri Ezzat, alongside female preachers and educators from various regions.

In his remarks, the Grand Mufti emphasized that women are central to family and societal stability, and that the new section reflects the institution’s commitment to enhancing women’s support and inclusion.

Deputy Mufti Ahmed Hasanov clarified that the initiative is not about gender separation but collaboration, and announced the appointment of religious affairs expert Fatima Khatib to the new section.

During the session, Bahri Ezzat presented a report on the achievements of female Quran instructors in recent years, while Fatima Khatib outlined the vision and future plans for the women’s section. Mufti Taner Vali welcomed attendees and stressed the importance of experience-sharing and networking among women in Islamic education.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on the successes and challenges faced by female educators and preachers, with practical suggestions offered to enhance performance and impact.

