Al-Kafeel Museum launches visual library on its website

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, launched a new section on its website titled "The Visual Library," in collaboration with the Media Department of the Holy Shrine.

The assistant head of the museum department, Dr. Shawqi Al-Moussawi, said: "The Kafeel Museum launched this libary to allow visitors to its official website to view media coverage, documentary reports, and various museum activities, in collaboration with the programmers of the media department at the Holy Shrine."

He added: "Approximately 100 activities were selected for display in this library, which is an interactive page highlighting the importance of the visual archive in preserving and promoting Islamic heritage, as well as providing an opportunity for researchers and specialists to view the museum's treasures and opening avenues for collaboration with scientific institutions and centres both inside and outside Iraq."

The launch of this page comes as part of the effort to develop the museum's official website and enhance its digital presence, keeping pace with the latest methods of electronic display and documentation.



