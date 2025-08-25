Annual exports of Iran's knowledge-based companies amount to $2.5 billion

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy for Development of Iran's Knowledge-Based Companies announced the annual export volume of these companies as 2.5 billion dollars.

Touraj Amraei, Deputy for Development of Iran's Knowledge-Based Companies, referring to the activity of 10,200 knowledge-based companies in the country, stated: "These companies have annual sales of 1,200 billion tomans (equivalent to 120 billion dollars), of which 270 billion tomans (equivalent to 27 billion dollars) are related to knowledge-based goods and services." Amraei announced the annual export volume of Iran's knowledge-based companies as 2.5 billion dollars and added: "Knowledge-based goods and services have a share of 500 million dollars from this export basket."

Emphasizing that the future of the world and the global economy belongs to new technologies and knowledge-based companies, he stated: "Increasing support for this field is among the priorities and programs of the 14th Iranian government, as the country's capacities in this area appear diverse and numerous."



