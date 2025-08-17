Omani Mufti Warns Zionist Regime About 'Greater Israel' Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: He emphasized that "this dream has a long history" and that those who have helped weaken the resistance by supporting the occupiers must realize that "the only way to salvation is to hold on to the truth and the unity of faith."

Sheikh Ahmed al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, reacted to recent statements by the Zionist regime's prime minister in a message. He said: "Netanyahu has surprised the world with the project to create Greater Israel, although this dream is not new and has a long history."



He added that those who have shown loyalty to this occupying regime and supported it with money and weapons, as well as those who have sought to disarm the resistance, must learn a lesson from this.



The Grand Mufti of Oman stated: "It must be clear to all those who have stood with the enemy that there is no path to salvation except by clinging to the truth, strengthening the unity of faith, solidarity, and helping the truth they abandoned."



Sheikh al-Khalili has previously and repeatedly emphasized Oman's consistent position in defending the Palestinian cause and the necessity for the Islamic nation to confront the aggressions of the Zionist regime.



His remarks came after Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, recently claimed in an interview with the Israeli i24 network: "I am on a historic and spiritual mission and am emotionally linked to the dream of Greater Israel."



The occupying prime minister's statements have been met with a strong and widespread backlash from Arab users on social media. Previously, Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar, had also condemned Netanyahu's comments.



