Five-year-old Muhammad Zakaria Khader dies of starvation in Khan Yunis, Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Monday evening, five-year-old Muhammad Zakaria Khader died in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, due to severe starvation and malnutrition caused by the ongoing Israeli blockade and aggression.

Medical sources confirmed that Khader passed away at Nasser Medical Complex after suffering from extreme malnutrition and a physical disability.

His death is one of many tragic cases that highlight the scale of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza under the continued siege.

According to the Ministry of Health, five new deaths from famine and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 222 victims, including 101 children.

In recent days, the number of malnutrition-related deaths has surged, with children’s bodies reduced to skeletal frames and widespread fainting among residents due to worsening hunger and food shortages.

Hospitals and emergency rooms across Gaza are overwhelmed with starving citizens of all ages, arriving in states of extreme exhaustion, emaciation, and weakness.

The Ministry of Health has warned that famine has reached catastrophic levels, threatening the lives of over two million people, as Israel’s blockade continues to prevent food and medicine from entering for more than 140 days.

Gaza’s residents are facing a wave of starvation since the occupation closed border crossings in early March, severely restricting the entry of essential supplies, amid a genocide now in its 21st month.

