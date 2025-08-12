Al-Abbas shrine allocates 100 buses to transport Arbaeen pilgrims on Karbala-Babil route (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Mechanisms Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the allocation of 100 buses to transport the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) along the Karbala-Babil route.

The head of the department, Mr. Alaa Ammar Al-Jubouri, explained that "the department's staff provide transportation services for visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage season annually, according to a plan prepared in coordination with the relevant official authorities."

He added that "the department has allocated 100 buses this year to transport the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) along the eastern route (Karbala-Babil) and vice versa, in addition to providing all the necessary requirements to ensure the continued operation of these buses."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide the highest levels of service and care for the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage.



