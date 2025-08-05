UNICEF: 28 children killed by Israel every day in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that about 28 children are killed daily in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and starvation, which has been ongoing for more than 660 days.

“Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services,” UNICEF said in social media remarks on Monday. “In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day — the size of a classroom — have been killed.”

The agency stressed that children in Gaza are in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and protection, adding that “more than anything, they need a ceasefire, now.”

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation army’s closure of Gaza’s crossings has prevented goods and aid from entering, triggering an unprecedented famine across the territory.



