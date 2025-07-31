Iran strongly condemns U.S. sanctions against energy, oil industries

Foreign Ministry spokesperson strongly condemned the United States latest round of sanctions as a blatant assault on the Iranian people and their national dignity.

Baqaei in a statement strongly condemned the U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting individuals, organizations, and vessels connected to Iran’s energy and oil sectors.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department announced sanctioning more than 115 of such individuals, institutions, and ships.

Baqaei called the move a clear reflection of “the hostility of American policymakers towards the Iranian people.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the true aim behind the sanctions is to cripple Iran’s development, sow internal discord, and erode the rights and livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

He said that such is the case when it comes to all of Washington’s adversarial measures against the Iranian people over the past seven decades.

Baqaei referred to the U.S.’s throwing unprecedented support behind the Israeli regime’s unprovoked war on the Islamic Republic last month.

“The Iranian people, fully aware of the malicious intent of the aggressive sanctioning party…, will stand firm with all their might to safeguard their dignity and interests,” he said.

Baqaei criticized Washington’s chronic “addiction” to unilateralism, and its wielding unlawful pressure tactics in pursuit of such illegitimate goals.

He pointed out that in doing so the U.S. has repeatedly violated the international law, human rights, and freedom of sovereign trade.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that such actions had to be met with international accountability.

Baqaei stressed Iran’s “unshakeable resolve” to “pursue its lofty goals to protect national sovereignty and build the homeland” in the face of Washington’s provocations.