Iranian Parliament demands end to Gaza siege

Members of the Parliament have issued a statement calling for the lifting of the food siege in Gaza and the prevention of a major humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

The Zionist regime, with the full support and backing of the U.S. and Europe, and in the shadow of the silence of most Arab rulers, after nearly two years of relentless killing of the Palestinians in Gaza and its failure to subdue these resilient people, has now resorted to the weapon of starvation, the statement read.

There is a fear that a great human tragedy will occur in the region, it added.

The Members of Parliament, in their statement, appealed to all freedom-loving people of the world not to hesitate for a moment in demanding the liberation of the oppressed Palestinians.

The criminal regime is not satisfied with Gaza and Damascus, the statement said, it will not be long before their complicity with criminals leads to betrayal by the enemy against them and aggression against other Arab and Islamic lands.

The Members of Parliament called on the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran to pursue consulting the original Palestinian population, both residing and displaced from the occupied territories, including Muslims and non-Muslims, in international forums, and to disappoint the Israeli and American enemy from any greed in trampling the noble aspiration of liberating Holy Quds.

The statement also urged the Egyptian government to open the Rafah crossing to deliver food supplies to the people of Gaza.

Israel’s imposed war on Gaza has killed over 59,730 Palestinians and wounded more than 144,470.