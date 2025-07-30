Death toll in Gaza surpasses 60,000 amid ongoing Israeli offensive

The death toll in Gaza has climbed above 60,000 since the start of Israel’s military aggression in the enclave, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday, as the war enters its 662nd day.

According to the ministry, 113 people were killed and 637 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, to 60,034. The number of injured has risen to 145,870.

The figures were reported by Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news outlet, citing Palestinian health authorities.

Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate sharply, with widespread hunger claiming the lives of more civilians, including women and children, health officials said.