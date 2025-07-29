Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine launches Al-Joud IV medical solutions factory

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Joud IV Solutions Factory, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, has affirmed that its core mission is to produce safe and effective medicines using national expertise to support Iraq's healthcare infrastructure.

Engineer Haidar Shakir, director of Ain Al-Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries which supervises the factory, stated that the holy shrine launched the facility to provide direct assistance to Iraqi health institutions, especially the Ministry of Health, and to fulfill local market demands for vital intravenous solutions.

He emphasized that one of the factory’s strategic priorities is achieving the highest quality standards by strictly complying with international benchmarks, particularly the World Health Organization’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines.

Shakir also noted that the company aims for long-term growth through partnerships with powerful entities in both the public and private sectors. This will help the factory’s products reach diverse communities across Iraq, offering high-quality medicine crafted by national hands at a price affordable to ordinary citizens.

