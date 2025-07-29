Iran emerges as a leading producer of human-tissue heart valves

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a significant advancement for medical technology, Iran has established itself as one of the world’s top 10 producers of human-tissue heart valves, an achievement that promises to revolutionize cardiac care for patients in need of transplants.

The groundbreaking development not only shortens wait times for transplant recipients but also addresses critical economic concerns by reducing the outflow of foreign currency associated with importing medical supplies.

This significant achievement was made possible by the specialists at the Research Center and Transplant Products Bank of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

According to officials from the center, the valves produced include both aortic and pulmonary types, processed under sterile conditions and in clean rooms that meet the highest international standards.

Imported versions of these valves typically cost between $6,000 and $12,000, while the Iranian-made valves are available to patients for approximately $200. So far, over 1,000 heart valves have been produced at the center, and more than 100 patients undergo valve transplants using these products each year.

Heart valve disease remains a major global health issue, affecting millions of individuals each year.

Traditionally, many patients requiring heart valve replacements have faced daunting waiting periods, often extending into months or even years.

However, the rise of Iranian production capabilities has the potential to drastically reduce these wait times, providing patients with timely access to this life-saving technology.

The production of human-tissue heart valves in Iran is the result of years of research, investment, and innovation in the country’s biomedical sector.

By developing advanced manufacturing techniques and leveraging local expertise, Iranian companies have been able to produce high-quality heart valves that meet international safety and efficacy standards.

This has not only bolstered the domestic healthcare system but has also positioned Iran as a competitive player in the global medical device market.

Moreover, the increase in local production of human-tissue heart valves has significant economic implications. Before this breakthrough, Iran was heavily reliant on imports to meet the needs of its patients, leading to substantial outflows of foreign currency.

By shifting towards domestic production, the country can retain valuable financial resources, ultimately strengthening its economy while ensuring that patients receive the care they need more efficiently.

Health officials are optimistic that as production continues to expand, the impact on patient care will be profound.

This development is a game-changer for Iran’s healthcare system. Not only does it reduce wait times for patients, but it also enhances Iran’s ability to treat heart valve disease comprehensively within the country.

As Iran continues to advance its capabilities in medical technology, the implications extend beyond the immediate healthcare benefits. This breakthrough reflects a broader trend of self-sufficiency and innovation within the Iranian biomedical industry, encouraging further investments in research and development.

The Iranian Ministry of Health has expressed its commitment to supporting the growth of this vital sector, emphasizing the importance of providing accessible healthcare solutions for all citizens.

Iran's emergence as a top producer of human-tissue heart valves marks a significant milestone in cardiac care and economic strategy.



/129