Iran warns UK, France, Germany over UN sanctions revival

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence organization has issued a stern warning to the UK, France, and Germany over their efforts to revive United Nations sanctions against Tehran.

Brigadier General Majid Khademi said that if the European states push ahead, Iran has its own strategic responses and that ultimately, the Europeans would suffer the most from such actions.

He was responding to attempts by the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord to trigger its “snapback” provision, which could reinstate UN sanctions, including the arms embargo lifted when the deal was signed.

The European trio argues that Iran’s nuclear energy program has allegedly shifted toward military applications.

However, this claim has not been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which continues conducting rigorous inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Iran insists the European parties have no legal standing to activate the snapback clause.

Tehran further emphasized that the trio’s alignment with the US “maximum pressure” strategy—especially after Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the deal—and their support for the Israeli regime’s recent war on Iran, undermines any justification for such action.

Khademi also praised the Iranian nation and Armed Forces for their unity and effective defense during the Israeli aggression.

He said the enemy expected Iran’s internal cohesion to collapse, but instead was forced to retreat due to the strong response of both citizens and military personnel.

According to Khademi, it was the aggressor that eventually called for a ceasefire.

The Israeli regime launched its attack on June 13, citing a previous anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA’s Board of Governors, advanced by the same European states and the US.

Iranian forces quickly responded, first through defensive operations and then by launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones targeting vital infrastructure across the occupied Palestinian territories.

This retaliation compelled the Israeli regime to seek a ceasefire after just 12 days of conflict.

Khademi concluded by saying that Iran’s security stance is now exceptionally strong, with high public vigilance and full military readiness.

