No excuse for world’s silence on Gaza - World Central Kitchen

28 July 2025 - 13:43
Source: Palestine Media
World Central Kitchen founder José ANDRÉS called on global leaders to act against looming famine in GAZA.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, condemned the global silence surrounding the unfolding famine in Gaza, warning that nearly two million residents are on the verge of catastrophe.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Andrés called on those with moral conviction to take urgent action to stop the famine and respond to the humanitarian emergency.

He highlighted that as the occupying power, Israel is legally and morally responsible for maintaining minimum living standards for civilians in Gaza.

Andrés noted that looting of aid convoys was minimal prior to Israel’s decision in March to block humanitarian access into the besieged territory.

He urged the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to allow all aid organizations to reach the people of Gaza without obstruction.

Despite an agreed ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as border crossings remain fully sealed for more than 140 days.

Israel, with firm backing from the United States, is accused of carrying out a campaign of genocide in Gaza through systematic killing, starvation, destruction of infrastructure, and forced displacement — in clear defiance of international rulings and appeals, including decisions by the International Court of Justice.

