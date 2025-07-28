Hamas official blasts Trump for denying famine in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq sharply criticized US President Donald Trump for denying the existence of famine in the Gaza Strip and for echoing statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he described as false and misleading.

In a statement released on Sunday, Resheq stated that Trump’s comments serve to further legitimize the Israeli government's policies of starvation and mass violence against the Palestinian population.

Resheq accused Trump of dismissing reports issued by the United Nations and other international organizations that document severe hunger in Gaza, including the deaths of many children caused by the blockade and food scarcity.

He also rejected US allegations that Hamas was involved in diverting humanitarian aid in Gaza, labeling the claims as baseless and pointing to a recent USAID internal investigation that refuted the accusations.

Resheq blamed the Israeli occupation for creating instability and enabling looting of aid supplies by targeting the police tasked with guarding the trucks, thereby allowing criminal groups supported by the Israeli army to exploit the chaos.

He urged the US administration to stop repeating discredited Israeli narratives and called for a return to humanitarian principles and moral accountability in response to the ongoing siege, hunger crisis, and massacres in Gaza.

