Gaza facing mass child deaths as Israel starves over 100k infants

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office has issued a dire warning that more than 100,000 children under the age of two—including 40,000 infants—are facing imminent death due to starvation, a direct result of the ongoing aid blockade imposed by the “Israeli” entity.

Officials reported that baby milk supplies have run out entirely, forcing desperate mothers to feed their babies only water. “We are witnessing a calculated and deliberate mass killing of infants,” the office declared, blaming “Israel’s” starvation and extermination policies for the crisis.

Hospitals in Gaza are registering hundreds of severe malnutrition cases each day but remain unable to respond due to the complete collapse of the healthcare system. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 123 people have died of hunger so far—including 83 children.

Authorities are demanding the immediate and unconditional entry of baby formula, the reopening of all crossings, and the full lifting of the siege. They squarely place responsibility on “Israel” and its allies—particularly the US and European nations—warning that continued silence from the international community amounts to complicity in war crimes.

On March 2, “Israel” halted all aid to Gaza. While a limited trickle of aid has resumed since late May, access remains severely restricted. Malnutrition, dehydration, and preventable disease are now rampant, with tens of thousands of children at risk.

The United Nations Children's Fund [UNICEF] reported that in June alone, over 5,800 children in Gaza were diagnosed with malnutrition—including more than 1,000 suffering from severe, acute malnutrition. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, all areas of Gaza are currently at Phase 4 [Emergency Level], with widespread food gaps, high malnutrition rates and increasing death tolls.

Since launching its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the “Israeli” regime has killed over 59,676 people and wounded 143,965—most of them children and women. The entire population of Gaza has been displaced at least once, now crammed into overcrowded shelters without access to clean water, food, or healthcare.



