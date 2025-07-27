Protesters in New York City rally against Israeli aggression in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched through New York City in a large demonstration known as the Day of Action, opposing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and demanding an end to what they described as ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Demonstrators called for an immediate stop to the policies of starvation and collective punishment being inflicted on civilians in Gaza.

The protest began in Manhattan's central district, where participants shouted slogans demanding justice for Palestine and an end to United States support for Israeli actions.

Organizers stressed that the rally was part of a global solidarity movement intended to break the silence of the international community and awaken conscience in the face of systematic famine and severe human rights violations in Gaza.

