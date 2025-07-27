Israeli drone strikes kill nine Palestinian civilians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least nine Palestinian civilians lost their lives and several others were injured in the early hours of Sunday following Israeli drone strikes that targeted tents sheltering displaced families in two separate areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to medical personnel at Nasser medical complex, five individuals—including children—were killed and others wounded when an Israeli drone strike hit a tent hosting displaced families in the al-Mawasi district of Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

In another incident, four civilians were reportedly killed and several more injured after a similar drone attack struck a second tent for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, as stated by a source at al-Aqsa martyrs hospital.

Meanwhile, additional reports confirmed that Israeli occupation forces detonated an explosive-equipped robot in the Shujaiyya neighborhood, situated in eastern Gaza City.

/129