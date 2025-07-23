Killing of Gaza aid seekers demonstrates Israel's utmost brutality: Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and has strongly condemned Israel’s continued killing of Palestinians and its denial of access to food, water, medicine, and other basic necessities.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the ministry said that the murdering of over a thousand people while they were waiting in line for food in the past several weeks, along with the deaths of hundreds more due to starvation, underscores the brutality of the Israeli regime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called for immediate, effective, and decisive action from the international community and regional states to halt the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and to alleviate their suffering.

The statement also asserted that the continued inhumane blockade of Gaza, the brutal bombing of refugee shelters, and the targeting of humanitarian aid distribution points, which has turned them into traps for mass killing of hungry and thirsty civilians, serve as evidence of the cruelty and heartlessness of the apartheid regime and its supporters.

The Ministry further criticized the United Nations Security Council for its failure to fulfill its legal responsibilities regarding the aggression and war crimes of the Israel regime, which it said has been emboldened due to the ongoing U.S. support.

According to the statement, Iran emphasizes the need to strengthen solidarity among all free and Muslim nations to stop the colonial genocide in Gaza.