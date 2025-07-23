US Withdraws from UNESCO for 3rd Time in History, Cites Palestine Membership

AhlulBayt News Agency: “Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

She said continued involvement in the Paris-based agency “is not in the national interest” of Washington.

Bruce said UNESCO advances “divisive social and cultural causes” and maintains a focus on UN Sustainable Development Goals, describing them as a “globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy.”

The spokesperson called UNESCO’s 2011 decision to admit Palestine as a member state “highly problematic, contrary to US policy,” saying it contributed to “anti-Israel” rhetoric within the organization.

The withdrawal repeats the Trump administration’s 2018 exit from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization over alleged “anti-Israel bias” and organizational mismanagement.

Washington previously withdrew from the institution in 1984, under the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan, due to concerns about the agency’s “extraneous” politicization, along with other reasons.

Under Former President Joe Biden in 2023, the US rejoined as UNESCO’s 194th member state.

Bruce said continued US participation in international organizations would focus on “advancing American interests with clarity and conviction.”

Azoulay said she “deeply” regrets US President Donald Trump’s decision to again withdraw from the organization.

“This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism,” said Azoulay.

She said the withdrawal reasons remain unchanged from seven years ago despite profound changes in political tensions and the agency’s role as “a rare forum for consensus.”

Azoulay disputed US claims, highlighting UNESCO’s Holocaust education efforts and fight against antisemitism.

“However regrettable, this announcement was anticipated, and UNESCO has prepared for it,” said Azoulay.

She emphasized organizational reforms and funding diversification since 2018. US contributions now represent 8% of UNESCO’s budget compared to 40% for some UN entities, while the organization’s overall budget has steadily increased, she emphasized.

“The organization is better protected in financial terms,” Azoulay said, noting doubled voluntary contributions since 2018 and no planned layoffs.

She affirmed UNESCO welcomes all nations and will maintain partnerships with the American private sector, academia and non-profit organisations while pursuing political dialogue with the US administration and the American Congress.