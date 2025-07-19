Hamas rejects Israeli withdrawal maps amid ceasefire talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: A source familiar with ongoing negotiations has denied that the Hamas Movement accepted new maps proposed by the Israeli side as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The source confirmed that mediators had received the Israeli withdrawal maps but emphasized that while some elements align with Hamas’s demands, the maps still fall short and fail to meet minimum requirements.

Speaking Thursday, the source said mediators are continuing their efforts with both parties to close the gaps and work toward a mutually accepted version of the maps.

According to the same source, current talks focus on three central issues: unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, agreement on withdrawal maps from Gaza, and guarantees for a permanent end to hostilities.

The source added that negotiations have not yet advanced to the prisoner exchange stage, which will remain on hold until consensus on the above issues is reached.

Last week, Israel reportedly submitted a redeployment proposal that involves keeping military forces in over 40% of the Gaza Strip—an idea that Hamas unequivocally rejects.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue their genocidal war on Gaza for the 650th consecutive day, killing and starving civilians with active U.S. political and military backing, amid global inaction.

