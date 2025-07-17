Israeli occupation continues 650 days of war in Gaza with full US support

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces continued their war campaign in the Gaza Strip for the 650th consecutive day, using aerial and artillery bombardments to kill starving civilians and displaced people. These attacks are fully backed politically and militarily by the United States, while international institutions remain silent and largely ineffective.

PIC reporters confirmed that Israel launched dozens of airstrikes, committing multiple massacres, as the displacement crisis deepens. Over two million Palestinians are suffering from famine and homelessness.

Medical sources reported heavy casualties across Gaza following Thursday's dawn airstrikes, with dozens killed or wounded.

Five civilians were killed when Israeli forces struck Abu Helou School in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on Thursday morning.

Earlier that day, Israeli warplanes bombed several homes east of Gaza City.

Additional demolitions took place in central Khan Yunis as part of Israel’s intensified campaign.

Around midnight, an apartment near Imam Al-Shafi’i School in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of southeastern Gaza City was hit, killing three civilians and injuring others.

The Israeli army also destroyed residential structures in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Backed unconditionally by the United States, Israeli forces have continued what Palestinian officials call a genocidal war. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 58,573 deaths, 139,607 wounded, and more than 11,000 missing, with famine claiming additional lives. Over two million remain forcibly displaced amid widespread destruction.

Since Israel withdrew from a ceasefire agreement on March 18, 2025, at least 7,750 Palestinians have died and 27,566 have been injured.

Since May 27, when Israel converted limited aid points into ambush zones, 851 more deaths, over 5,634 injuries, and 39 missing persons have been documented. The so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” an Israeli-American project rejected by the UN, is accused of implementing a strategy of coercion disguised as aid.

The war has killed 1,582 medical staff, 115 civil defense workers, 220 journalists, and 754 police and aid responders.

More than 15,000 massacres have been carried out, targeting 14,000 families. At least 2,500 families have been completely removed from civil records.

Government and UN sources report that 88% of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed. Financial losses surpass $62 billion. Israeli forces now control 77% of Gaza through military invasion and forced evacuations.

Israel has also completely destroyed 149 educational institutions, partially damaged 369 others, fully destroyed 828 mosques and damaged 167 more, and demolished 19 of Gaza’s 60 cemeteries.

