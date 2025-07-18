  1. Home
Gaza infant Zain al-Duraimili dies of hunger under Israeli siege

18 July 2025 - 23:55
News ID: 1709144
Source: Palestine Media
Gaza infant Zain al-Duraimili dies of hunger under Israeli siege

An infant named Zain al-Duraimili from Gaza City died of severe malnutrition as Israel’s blockade and military aggression continue. Health officials report at least 67 children have died from hunger and lack of medicine since the siege intensified

AhlulBayt News Agency: A baby from Gaza City passed away on Thursday afternoon due to severe malnutrition and hunger, amid the ongoing Israeli military assaults and suffocating blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The infant’s death underscores the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation for children, as critical shortages in food and medicine grow worse under siege.

Palestinian media identified the child as Zain al-Duraimili from Gaza City.

So far, at least 67 children have died from hunger and the lack of medicine since Israel imposed its intensified blockade on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health officials, ten of those children died since last March alone, and hundreds more remain at risk due to the continuation of Israel’s starvation campaign.

