US ambassador Mike Huckabee warns Israel over Christian visa restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has voiced serious concern over Israel’s new visa restrictions targeting evangelical and Christian organizations involved in tourism and pilgrimage activities in the occupied territories.

In a strongly worded letter sent to Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel on July 17, Huckabee expressed “profound disappointment” with the policy.

He warned that the U.S. Embassy might publicly declare Israel as unwelcoming to Christian organizations, citing harassment and negative treatment of their representatives.

Huckabee advised that American Christians be warned about potential hostility toward their donations and urged reconsideration of travel to the occupied territories.

He also threatened reciprocal action, saying that continued bureaucratic mistreatment might prompt the U.S. to impose similar visa restrictions on Israeli citizens.

The ambassador’s letter follows reports of Israeli authorities allegedly denying collective visas to several Christian groups.

According to Huckabee, Israel’s treatment of these organizations has worsened under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Copies of the letter were sent to Israel’s prime minister, president, foreign minister, and Knesset speaker.

Although Huckabee and Arbel had met in May to discuss the issue, the disagreement remains unresolved.

Arbel expressed surprise at Huckabee’s move, noting that the letter had been shared with senior officials before contacting him directly.

He claimed his office responded promptly to all visa inquiries brought to his attention.

Huckabee’s public criticism—despite his historically strong support for Israel—underscores the seriousness of the dispute over visa policies targeting Christian institutions.

/129