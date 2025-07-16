Two new Iranian innovations in construction and energy storage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Researchers at Iran's Amirkabir University of Technology have made groundbreaking advancements in the construction and energy storage industries by developing 3D-printed high-strength concrete and turmeric-enhanced smart lithium batteries.

Scientific and technological innovations play an indispensable role in improving quality of life and achieving sustainable development. Iranian researchers, through relentless efforts, have made significant contributions across various scientific fields. In this context, as reported by Pars Today citing Fars News, two remarkable innovations from Amirkabir University promise bright prospects in construction and energy storage.

More durable 3D-printed concrete

3D-printed concrete technology represents a revolutionary leap in the construction industry, enabling the rapid and precise creation of complex structures. However, the layered nature of these concretes makes them vulnerable to environmental factors, particularly freezing.

To address this, researchers at Amirkabir University have introduced an air-entraining additive that significantly enhances the durability of 3D-printed concrete. This additive creates microscopic air bubbles within the concrete structure, dramatically improving its resistance to freeze-thaw damage and preventing structural degradation.

This innovation marks a critical step forward in 3D-printed concrete technology, with potential applications in rapid, cost-effective housing and infrastructure development.

Smarter lithium batteries using turmeric

Lithium-ion batteries are the backbone of portable electronics, electric vehicles, and modern energy storage systems. However, capacity degradation and reduced lifespan due to the formation of an unstable solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) layer on electrodes have long been major challenges.

In a novel approach, researchers at Amirkabir University have utilized curcumin—the active compound in turmeric—to enhance lithium-ion battery performance. Curcumin forms a stable protective layer on electrode surfaces, preventing undesirable SEI formation and thereby improving capacity, lifespan, and thermal stability.

This breakthrough could pave the way for higher-performance, lower-cost lithium batteries, with wide-ranging applications in advanced industries



