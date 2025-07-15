Gaza death toll reaches 58,386 as Israeli attacks continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 120 civilians and treated 557 others for various injuries in the last 24 hours following Israeli attacks, according to a Monday morning statement by Gaza’s health ministry.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its offensive on March 18, 2025, the ministry has reported a total of 7,568 people killed and 27,036 injured.

These latest deaths bring the overall toll from Israel’s war on Gaza—launched on October 7, 2023—to 58,386 fatalities, including 838 aid seekers reportedly killed at or near US-backed humanitarian distribution sites.

The health ministry also noted that the cumulative number of wounded has risen to 139,077, with 5,575 aid seekers among them.

Meanwhile, search operations continue to recover the bodies of victims still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

