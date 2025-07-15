  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Muslim World League unveils modernization strategy in Mecca

15 July 2025 - 13:41
News ID: 1708060
Source: Arab News
Muslim World League unveils modernization strategy in Mecca

The Muslim World League has launched a modernization plan focused on international outreach and strategic reform, led by Secretary-General Al-Issa in Mecca. The initiative promotes the Charter of Mecca and inter-sect dialogue, aligning with evolving global needs.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Muslim World League (MWL) has unveiled a modernization initiative aimed at expanding its international programming and enhancing its global presence.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim al-Issa led the launch ceremony of the league’s updated strategic framework and governance model.

The event, held at the MWL headquarters in Mecca, gathered several prominent Islamic leaders and scholars, according to reports.

The league’s modernization initiative reflects its commitment to adapting to global developments while broadening the reach and impact of its mission.

The initiative especially highlights the international promotion of the “Charter of Mecca” and the “Charter for Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects.”

Dr. Al-Issa explained that the plan refines the organization’s vision, mission, and values through a forward-looking governance structure.

He reaffirmed that the MWL’s founding principles, as outlined in its statutes, remain fundamental to its efforts to serve and unify the Muslim community worldwide.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha