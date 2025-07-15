Egypt launches first national online Quran contest

AhlulBayt News Agency: AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf has announced the country’s first-ever national online Quran memorization and recitation competition.

According to a report from Al-Mobtada, the ministry stated that the contest is organized by its General Department of Quranic Affairs as part of its broader Quran-focused initiatives.

The ministry emphasized that the event “aims to support individuals devoted to the Quran and foster digital engagement in Quranic activities.”

Eligibility for participation is restricted to individuals regularly attending Egypt-based online Quran classes. Candidates must also pass preliminary tests in memorization and recitation.

Among the competition's main goals are promoting youth and adolescent engagement with the Quran and creating an encouraging, safe learning environment.

The contest includes multiple categories: full Quran memorization with tajwid, half, three-quarters, and one-quarter memorization with tajwid, and recitation with tajwid performance.

Successful participants will receive official Quranic certificates in memorization and recitation, along with monetary rewards.

To date, the ministry has conducted 96 online Quran sessions, with 1,776 people participating—figures that demonstrate widespread interest in the initiative.

