Clashes in Suwayda kill 30 and injure 100

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Syrian Interior Ministry reported that at least 30 people lost their lives and around 100 others were injured in armed confrontations that erupted in the southern province of Suwayda.

Clashes between Druze factions and forces affiliated with Golani reveal the ongoing inability of Syria's transitional government to build unity among its people. Sectarian divisions and deep-rooted instability continue to plague the nation.

