Israeli forces kill dozens in new wave of strikes across Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces continued lethal operations across the Gaza Strip on Saturday night and Sunday, causing dozens of civilian casualties.

Local sources reported that Israeli troops bombed additional homes and forcibly displaced families, exacerbating the worsening humanitarian crisis and deepening famine across the besieged region.

At least 55 Palestinian civilians, including individuals seeking aid, were killed in Israeli strikes on various locations throughout Gaza since dawn on Sunday.

A correspondent for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) confirmed ongoing attacks, including a strike on tents in Khan Yunis's al-Mawasi area, injuring several people.

An Israeli airstrike targeted civilians near the Sanafour intersection in Gaza City's at-Tuffah neighborhood, killing two individuals.

In al-Qadisiyah, west of Khan Yunis, an Israeli drone hit a tent sheltering a displaced family, killing one person and injuring 20 others.

Israeli airstrikes also struck a market in Gaza City's Samer area, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring around 50 more.

Another attack targeted a water distribution site in an-Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving 10 civilians—mostly children—dead, and many others injured.

A separate airstrike on a residential house near Hameed Street in Gaza City's ash-Shati camp killed five people and wounded others.

Ten civilians, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a house owned by the al-Arabid family in the south of an-Nuseirat camp.

Israeli forces also targeted aid seekers near US-backed distribution points in southern and central Gaza, killing and injuring dozens more.

Further attacks by the Israeli army on multiple areas last night and today resulted in additional civilian casualties, including women and children.

Several wounded residents later succumbed to injuries sustained in recent attacks, according to local medical reports.

/129