Friday Prayer Imam of Zabol: Faith and resolve will triumph over enemy weapons

AhlulBayt News Agency: Drawing a parallel to the events of 61 AH, he stated that just as the blood of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions triumphed over the sword, today the spiritual strength of Iranians will prevail against foreign aggression.

Pourandokht criticized foreign media for misrepresenting the temporary absence of the Supreme Leader from mourning ceremonies as a sign of weakness. He emphasized that the Leader’s strategic presence during the most critical moment in Imam Khomeini’s Hosseiniyeh reinvigorated national morale and transformed the Ashura gathering into a symbol of patriotic unity.



He asserted that the Leader’s actions conveyed a clear message to adversaries: the Imam of the nation chooses his moments wisely—not from a place of retreat, but from a position of vigilance. Pourandokht reiterated that the Iranian nation, guided by the legacy of Imam Hussein, is destined for victory.



He concluded by describing this year’s Muharram as historically significant, predicting that it will usher in triumph for Iran and freedom-loving people worldwide, and mark a decisive defeat for Zionism and global arrogance.



