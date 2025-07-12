Tehran Friday Prayer Imam says wrath of 92 million will crush future attacks on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran’s provisional Friday Prayers leader, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump, declaring that the wrath of 92 million Iranians would not allow him to escape accountability for his actions.

During this week’s Friday Prayers, Haj Ali described the recent 12-day war as a historic epic that deserves deep analysis and should inspire hundreds of cultural and artistic works.

He emphasized that Iran’s military strength was clearly demonstrated during the confrontation with US and Israeli forces.

The cleric praised the Iranian nation as a unique blend of national, religious, and revolutionary values, shaped by the legacy of the Islamic Revolution.

He stated that Iran’s enemies had attacked on July 13 with the aim of dividing and destroying the country, but were defeated by the nation’s steadfast defense.

Haj Ali warned that any future aggression would result in devastating retaliation, including the destruction of two-thirds of Tel Aviv.

He directly addressed President Trump, accusing him of shedding innocent blood and vowing that Iran would target US interests across the region.

He concluded by urging the Iranian people to preserve the unity that emerged in response to the recent aggression.



