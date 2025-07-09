Sheikh Naim Qassem commends Ayatollah Khamenei’s steadfast support for resistance cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah’s secretary-general has praised and expressed gratitude towards Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for steadfast support for the Lebanese resistance movement’s cause of struggle against Israeli occupation and aggression.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks on Tuesday in his first interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network since taking office following predecessor Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

He stressed the indispensable nature of the support, asserting that “the source [of the support], Imam Khamenei’s commitment, remains steadfast.”

The resistance official noted how the Islamic Republic sustained the support for the Lebanese resistance movement throughout the Israeli regime’s deadly escalation against Lebanon – which began in October 2023 – without resorting to direct military intervention

“Iran did everything it could and more,” Sheikh Qassem said, asking, “What more could we ask for?”

‘Iran’s support foundation of resistance’

He, meanwhile, noted that the group has “never asked Iran to participate in the war, and it did not need to be asked. Its support is the foundation of our resilience, and that of the entire resistance.”

The official stressed that direct military engagement was not the only form of meaningful support. “Participation comes in many forms. Iran did what mattered most, and it was deeply effective.”

‘Surrender not an option’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem roundly rejected the notion of his movement’s giving up its armed struggle in the face of continued Israeli aggression and occupation.

“There is no third option between victory and martyrdom. We do not have surrender as an option,” he said.

Hezbollah won’t wait forever in face of Israeli violations

The resistance leader stated that Hezbollah would not “wait forever” in the face of the Israeli regime’s violations of a ceasefire that was clinched last year with the aim of ending the regime’s escalation.

“There are limits" to the movement’s patience, he stressed.

He also noted how the ceasefire was agreed upon after Hezbollah successfully thwarted the regime’s objectives by limiting Israeli advances into southern Lebanon among other things.

Hezbollah committee probing pager blasts, Nasrallah’s assassination

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hezbollah’s secretary-general said the movement had formed a central investigative committee tasked with probing such momentous issues as the pager explosions targeting its members and others and the assassination of the group’s revered former leader.

The committee, he said, was investigating the 2024 blasts hitting thousands of explosive-laden pagers and walkie-talkies devices used by Lebanese people, including Hezbollah’s members.

The incident saw the devices explode simultaneously across the country, claiming the lives of 42 people and wounding more than 3,500 others.

The official confirmed that “human espionage [contributing to the tragedy] appears very limited” compared to technological breaches caused by the Israeli regime.

The investigative body, he stated, was also looking into the circumstances surrounding the martyrdom of Nasrallah, who was assassinated during intense Israeli airstrikes against Beirut in the same year.

In the meantime, Sheikh Qassem remarked on the former resistance icon’s profound leadership, saying he took on the movement’s leadership, despite the immense challenge of replacing such a towering figure.

Nasrallah embodied the spirit of resistance, he added, but also said, despite his assassination, Hezbollah would continue on its path with loyalty and strength.

The committee, which enjoys several subcommittees, was also addressing the Israeli regime’s subsequent assassination of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, former head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Sheikh Qassem said.

Various monitoring and investigation points have also been established in line with underway efforts at examining the matters, he stated.

Hezbollah’s pro-Palestinian operations

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem addressed the numerous operations that Hezbollah began after the Israeli regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in on October 7, 2023.

The decision to launch the strikes was made only two days following the onset of the warfare during an “in-person meeting.”

He underlined that – although the operations took a heavy toll on the regime – Hezbollah had decided to only take part in “limited engagement” in support of Palestinians in the coastal sliver.

The engagement was primarily aimed at redirecting Israeli forces to northern Palestine, encouraging evacuation of Israeli settlers, and weakening Israeli military capabilities around Gaza.



