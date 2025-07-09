  1. Home
Six terrorists killed or captured in IRGC operation in southeastern Iran

9 July 2025 - 07:06
Source: Abna24
The Qods Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces announced on Tuesday night that its forces successfully neutralized a terrorist group in Chabahar, located in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to the statement, the operation led to the killing and capture of six individuals affiliated with terrorist activities. The IRGC also reported the seizure of a cache of light and heavy firearms, ammunition, and a substantial quantity of explosive materials, IRNA reported.

According to the statement, the operation led to the killing and capture of six individuals affiliated with terrorist activities. The IRGC also reported the seizure of a cache of light and heavy firearms, ammunition, and a substantial quantity of explosive materials, IRNA reported.

