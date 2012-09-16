Iran parliament speaker urges West to make proper decision on anti-Islam film

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hlulaytewsgency) - Iran's Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that the West, particularly the US, has to make a proper decision over the anti-Islam film, unless they will be faced with the Muslims' wrath.Addressing the Majlis open session this morning, he said the United Nations should defend dignity of all Muslim nations.The West should know that it would not be capable of managing the world by its wrong approach towards global issues, said Larijani.The objective of the anti-Islam film was to sacrilege the Muslims' beloved Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), he added.Referring to the remarks made by the US President Barak Obama, saying he would not give in to aggressive measures, the parliament speaker noted that it was one of his election mottos./129