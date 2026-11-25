AhlulBayt News Agency: At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Nisar Hussain Amli sincerely thanked Ayatollah Maqdisi for receiving the delegation. He also presented a brief report on the organisation’s activities since the oath-taking ceremony, highlighting its importance, objectives and need in the region.

Ayatollah Baqir Maqdisi, in turn, thanked all members of the cabinet and appreciated the president’s commitment to public service and his tireless efforts for the organisation.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Maqdisi emphasised that alongside academic and religious activities, social reform must also remain a primary responsibility.

He said particular attention should be given to the moral and intellectual development of all sections of society, especially young people and women, as adversaries are making considerable efforts to influence their beliefs and thinking in the present era.

Need for a Hawza in Baltistan

Ayatollah Maqdisi also elaborated on the need to establish a Hawza-e-Ilmiyya in the Baltistan region on strong academic and ideological foundations, describing it as essential for the religious development of the area.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he prayed for the success, prosperity and continued achievements of the president and the entire cabinet. He also assured them of his full possible cooperation in the development and progress of Jamiat-e-Rohaniyat Baltistan.