ABNA24 - The chief commander of Iran’s Army Force has warned US of thinking to renew attack against Iran, emphasizing, "should enemy commits another stupidity, the Armed Forces would inflict unimaginable damage on its infrastructures."

Speaking at Elite Army Command and General Staff College (DAFOOS) among high-ranking military commanders in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami said that Iran’s military, social, political and geopolitical capabilities disrupted the enemy’s calculations, demonstrating that the country would not be an easy target.

General Hatami stressed that Iran would not allow the consequences of war to fall solely on its people, warning that those who wage war against Iran or support its adversaries would also feel its costs and consequences.

“We have now developed new operational plans to implement these new strategies and have made the necessary preparations,” he underlined

“With the implementation of these plans, should our infrastructures be struck again, we will strike their infrastructures in a way that is not easily reversible.”

Today, the enemy is in a state of desperation and passivity, the Army chief commander said, adding, “Should a new war breaks out, Iran would give a crushing and unforgettable lessons to the enemies.”

Inspired by the culture of Ashura and its own rich history, the Iranian nation will stand firm as long as necessary, General Hatami added.



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