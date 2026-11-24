ABNA24 - Four Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, bringing the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect to 1,679.

In its latest daily statistical report, the ministry said three of the four Palestinians were killed in new Israeli attacks, while the fourth succumbed to previously sustained injuries.

The ministry reported that 6,100 Palestinians have been wounded since the ceasefire began. It separately recorded the recovery of 851 bodies from beneath the rubble during the same period.

The latest figures bring the cumulative death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 74,746 Palestinians killed, along with 176,234 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued demolishing residential buildings in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire.

Early Monday morning, Israeli forces blew up residential buildings in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, following a day in which two Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling and gunfire in different parts of the territory.

Civil Defense recovers remains of 129 Palestinians from Gaza rubble

In central Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defense announced Saturday that it had completed the second phase of a project to search for missing Palestinians trapped beneath the rubble, funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Rami al-Ayadi, director of Civil Defense in Gaza’s central governorate, said rescue teams recovered the bodies and human remains of 129 Palestinians from the rubble of 39 buildings and homes in Nuseirat refugee camp, al-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah.

According to al-Ayadi, rescue teams had received information identifying 233 people as missing beneath the rubble of the buildings included in the search operation.

However, by the end of the second phase, the number of people whose remains had been recovered was approximately 100 fewer than the number listed as missing.

The findings underscore the continuing struggle to locate Palestinians buried beneath destroyed buildings, as families remain without answers about the fate of loved ones lost during Israel’s military offensive.

Despite the recovery efforts, many Palestinians remain missing beneath the rubble of Gaza’s devastated neighborhoods, leaving families awaiting news of their relatives.



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