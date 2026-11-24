ABNA24 - Nine Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to local sources, three people were killed and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a police station at dawn in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Two civilians were also killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the Gaza City’s al-Karama neighborhood

At least three other people were killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli strike near the Shuhada junction (Netzarim), southeast of Gaza City.

Another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in an Israeli strike in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and drone overflights, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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