ABNA24 - The Engineering and Technical Projects Department of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine is continuing the implementation of the school complex project in Dhi Qar Governorate, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the educational sector and advance the quality of education by providing an integrated learning environment and modern school buildings that accommodate growing student numbers, alleviate overcrowding in schools, and expand access to proper education.

Speaking to the official website, the head of the department, Engineer Zaid Azzam, stated that "the project is being built on an area of 30 dunams and includes the construction of four schools in its current phase, with the overall completion rate reaching approximately 70%."

He added that "two of the schools have reached advanced stages of construction and are expected to be completed and inaugurated within the current year," noting that "work is ongoing to finish the remaining components of the project."

The project aims to contribute to improving the educational landscape in Dhi Qar Governorate by delivering school facilities that meet modern educational environment standards and providing suitable spaces for both students and teaching staff, thereby supporting the educational process and enhancing the efficiency of educational services provided.



/129