ABNA24 - The Zaynabiyat Division—part of the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—held a mourning gathering for its staff to commemorate the passing of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her).

The head of the division, Ms. Sawsan al-Jubouri, stated that the gathering was dedicated to reflecting on the life of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), highlighting her exemplary loyalty and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as well as the sacrifices she made in support of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

She added that the gathering also recalled the life of her son, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and the heroic stance he took during the Battle of al-Taff—embodying the profound values ​​of sincerity, sacrifice, and loyalty in his support for his brother, Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The division remains committed to observing religious occasions and organizing mourning gatherings that honor the lives and noble stances of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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